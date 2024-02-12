Wife of slain 'gau sevak' returns Chhattisgarh govt's Rs 5 lakh aid, seeks death for accused

Kawardha, Feb 12 (PTI) The wife of a 'gau sevak' (cow shelter worker) who was murdered last month in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha city on Monday returned Rs 5 lakh given as financial assistance by the state government and sought death penalty for the accused.

Sadhram Yadav (48) was killed allegedly by six persons on January 20 on the outskirts of Kawardha city when he was heading to his village Lalpur on a bicycle.

All the accused were arrested by police and a portion of the house of main accused Ayaz Khan was also demolished by the authorities in Kawardha town after the incident.

On Monday evening, the deceased's wife Pramila Bai Yadav reached the Collectorate here and submitted a demand draft (DD) of Rs 5 lakh in the name of the collector along with a letter.

"My husband was brutally killed by Muslims in an ISIS pattern by slitting his throat. After the aforesaid incident, the state government had given me Rs 5 lakh as assistance. I am unable to accept this assistance. My family expects justice from the government. The way my husband was killed by slitting his throat, justice should be ensured to me by slitting the throats of the accused," she said in the letter. PTI COR TKP BNM