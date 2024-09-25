Wife of slain Indore BJYM office-bearer found hanging; cops suspect suicide

Indore, Sept 25 (PTI) Three months after a BJYM office-bearer of the Indore unit was shot dead by two persons, his wife was found hanging in their house on Wednesday, police said.

Prima facie, Deepika Kalyane (28) hanged herself using a sari.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra said police have not found a suicide note from the spot, adding that the case is being investigated from various angles.

Kalyane's husband Monu Kalyane (35), the vice-president of BJYM's Indore unit, was shot dead over an old rivalry on the intervening night of June 22 and 23 under the MG Road police station limits, leading to the arrest of his neighbours Arjun Pathrod and Piyush Pathrod. PTI HWP ADU NSK