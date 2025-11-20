Wife, son held for jeweller’s murder in Thane district; property dispute suspected

Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) A 51-year-old jeweller was killed in Maharashtra’s Thane district, allegedly by his wife and son over a suspected property dispute, police said on Thursday.

The body of Sushanto Pal was found with severe injuries on Wednesday in his house-cum-jewellery shop in the Bhayander area, said the official from Navghar police station.

Working on various leads, the police took into custody Pal’s wife Amruta (42) and their 19-year-old son Sumit at night, he said.

“Initial reports indicate that the mother-son duo killed the victim over a property dispute,” he said. PTI COR NR