Wife's body tied to motorcycle after road accident: Cops trace and arrest truck driver with AI help

Nagpur, Aug 17 (PTI) A week after a viral video of a man carrying the body of his wife, who was run over by a truck, on his motorcycle triggered outrage, Nagpur Police traced and arrested the driver using artificial intelligence, an official said on Sunday.

The biker, Amit Yadav, had claimed that he was forced to tie his wife's body to the motorcycle as nobody came to his aid following the tragic accident on the Nagpur-Jabalpur national highway on August 9.

Deolapar Police initially had no clue about the truck driver. Police scanned footage from various CCTV cameras using AI-MARVEL (Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement), designed to assist the police in crime prevention and investigation, the official said.

"Subsequently, the driver was identified as Satyapal Rajendra (28), a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. The truck was impounded on August 16, and the accused was arrested," he said.

According to the police, Yadav, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, was travelling with his wife Gyarsi, from Lonara in Nagpur to their village Karanpur in the neighbouring state when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle.

As Gyarsi fell on the road, the truck ran over her and sped away, they said.

Although Yadav pleaded for help from passing motorists, none of them stopped, and left with no choice, he tied Gyarsi's body to the two-wheeler to take her home, police said.

A police van later intercepted the two-wheeler and took the body to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Nagpur for a post-mortem.

The video clip showed Yadav riding the motorcycle with his wife's body tied to the pillion seat. PTI COR NSK