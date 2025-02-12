Wild animal attacks: Kerala forest minister voices opposition to outsiders entering forests

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 (PTI) Amid growing concerns over the rising instances of wild animal attacks in Kerala, State Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Wednesday stated that not all such attacks occur in inhabited areas. He also emphasised that outsiders entering forests should seek prior permission.

The minister defended his remarks on human-animal conflict made during the Assembly’s question hour on Tuesday.

When a legislator raised the issue of a tribal man’s death in a suspected elephant attack in Wayanad on Tuesday, Saseendran told the Assembly that the incident involved people venturing into the forest.

Everyone should consider why people are entering the forests, the minister said, adding that he would not elaborate further.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday he clarified, "The concern should be about why people are going inside the forests. That is what I meant. Everyone except tribal communities requires permission from wildlife officials to enter the forests. I was referring to those who enter without permission." He said everybody complains about wild animals straying into human settlements.

"However, not all these attacks occur in inhabited areas. But the government does not look into such technicalities and provides assistance to everyone," he added.

The forest minister’s comments come amid mounting criticism from opposition parties, who accuse the Left government of failing to take effective measures to protect residents in high-range areas.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan strongly objected to Saseendran’s statement, arguing that the minister was wrong to claim that wild animal attacks occurred inside forests.

"Recent elephant attacks took place in plantations and fields," Satheesan told reporters.

He pointed out that tribal communities reside inside forests as per the Forest Rights Act and that wild animals do not exclusively target those who trespass into the forests.

"In the past few days, these attacks have occurred outside forest areas. Wildlife disturbances are reported up to 15 km from the forest boundary," he added.

"Those who were trampled to death by elephants were neither trespassers, hunters, nor Maoists. They were people with a legal right to live off the forest's resources. Why is the minister mocking them?" Satheesan asked.