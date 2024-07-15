Wild animal injures 5-year-old child in Haryana's Ambala

Ambala, Jul 15 (PTI) A wild animal, presumed to be a leopard, attacked and injured a five-year-old boy in a village here. The animal dropped the child from its jaws as people rushed to rescue, villagers said.

The animal disappeared in the bushes as the boy's mother, joined by other villagers, rushed to rescue the child, they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening.

Villagers said that the child was walking ahead on the road with his mother. The child's mother was carrying her other child in her arms. Suddenly, a wild animal came out of the bushes and grabbed the boy walking on the road by the neck and started running towards the bushes with it.

The animal took him to the bushes about 200 yards away but the child's mother showed courage and started running after the animal as other villagers also came to the rescue.

After this, the animal left the child from its jaws and entered the bushes, villagers said. The animal has not been traced yet. The child got deep wounds in his neck and he was admitted to a hospital in Naraingarh. He was later referred to PGIMER Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Wildlife Department officials said attempts are being made to trace the animal.