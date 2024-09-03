Wild animal mauls infant to death in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) An infant girl was killed by a wild animal when she was sleeping with her mother under a thatched roof in the Motigarpur area here, officials said.

The girl died due to deep wounds inflicted by the animal on her head, they said.

A team of the forest department has been deployed for monitoring, so that it can be ascertained which wild animal attacked the child, Divisional Forest Officer Amit Kumar said on Tuesday.

Monu, the infant's father, said his wife Muskan was sleeping with her two-month-old daughter Kajal when the wild animal took away the child. Hearing the child's cries at some distance from the house, he along with others reached the spot and the animal left her.

According to Monu, the girl had deep wounds on the upper part of her head.

She was taken to the community health centre, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination, officials said.