Wild boar jumps across bike, couple suffer injury

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) A couple travelling on a two-wheeler sustained serious injuries after a wild boar jumped across their path in nearby Amboori last night, their family said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accident took place when Sabu Joseph and Lijimol, who belong to Amboori, were travelling in their two-wheeler through a village road.

A wild boar that strayed from the nearby forest suddenly jumped across their path, due to which the vehicle fell down, injuring the man and the woman, they said.

Joseph suffered multiple fractures while his wife had injuries on her body. Both of them are undergoing treatment in a hospital, the family added. PTI LGK ANE