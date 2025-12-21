Wild deer rescued after it strays into UP village, injured by street dogs

Pilibhit (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A deer that strayed from the forest into a village here on Sunday was seriously injured after being attacked by street dogs, officials said.

Social Forestry Ranger Sobran Lal told reporters that the injured deer was provided treatment and released back into the forest by afternoon.

Lal said the deer, which wandered from the forest into Abhaypur Shahgarh area, sustained deep wounds when the dogs attacked. Villagers chased away the dogs and rescued the deer.

On receiving the information, a team from the Social Forestry Range reached the spot and conducted a preliminary examination. The forest personnel took the deer into custody and sent it for treatment.

The forest department appealed to the villagers to immediately inform it if they encounter any wild animal that has strayed from the forest or is injured, so that it could be saved in time.