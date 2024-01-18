Wild deer rescued by army troops along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Army troops rescued a wild deer trapped in barbed wire fencing along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The deer was handed over to the wildlife protection department, they said.

The animal, which is considered to be of endangered species was found entangled in barbed wire fence of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) and sustained injuries on Wednesday, they said.

The army troops rescued the deer from barbed wires in injured condition, they said.

The deer was provided necessary medical aid and later handed over to the wildlife protection department for further necessary procedure that include it's release in natural habitat. PTI COR/AB NB NB