Wild elephant damages forest vehicle in Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 1 (PTI) A wild elephant damaged a Forest Department vehicle while officials were attempting to drive the animal back into the forest near here late Friday night, officials said.

According to forest officials, the elephant has been frequently entering residential areas and roads in the region during night hours.

On Friday night, residents alerted the department after spotting the tusker near the abandoned stretch of the National Highway at Kuthiran.

A team from the nearby Peechi forest station soon reached the spot and began efforts to drive the animal back into the forest.

However, the elephant turned aggressive and charged at the forest department vehicle.

The officials abandoned the vehicle and ran to a nearby residential area for safety. The tusker then attacked the vehicle, causing severe damage before moving away from the spot, a forest officer said.

Officials said the same elephant had attacked them earlier this week, on Tuesday night, injuring a forest watcher.

Local residents have urged the Forest Department to find a permanent solution, including the possible relocation of the elephant from the area.