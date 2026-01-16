Wild elephant dies after eating suspected explosive materials in Odisha's Angule

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) A male wild elephant died after consuming some suspected explosive material in Odisha's Angul district, a forest official said on Friday.

The elephant had sustained serious injury in its mouth after consuming suspected explosive material. It was five years old and was first spotted in a forest area in the Bantala forest range in Angul district on January 13.

The animal was moving with a herd of 51 elephants. However, it got detached from the group as it became weak due to serious injury in its mouth, Angul DFO Nitish Kumar told PTI.

After monitoring the movement of the sub-adult elephant, it was put under treatment by a dedicated team of veterinary doctors on January 15, he said.

For its further treatment, the animal was shifted to Kapilash Elephant Rescue Centre. However, the animal died while being taken to the rescue centre, Kumar said.

It was suspected that the elephant got injured after eating some crude bomb or explosive material put by some miscreants. The exact reason behind the injury of the jumbo can be ascertained by the treating veterinary team, the DFO said.

"We have conducted a post-mortem of the wild animal. Its body will be disposed of following due procedure. An investigation has been launched to nab the persons behind the death of the jumbo," Kumar said. PTI BBM BBM RG