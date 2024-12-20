Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Assam

Dibrugarh, Dec 20 (PTI) A wild elephant died due to electrocution after coming in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line hanging low in a forest area in Assam's Dibrugarh district, an official said on Friday.

The incident happened at Madhupur Parolinguri, a forest village, where herds of wild elephants often cross the area, Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B V Sandeep said.

"We have conducted an autopsy and after examining all aspects, the dead elephant was buried in the presence of locals,'' he said.

A section of locals, however, alleged that the power line has been precariously suspended for over two years, posing a significant threat to both humans and wildlife.

They also claimed that despite numerous complaints to the authorities concerned, no corrective measures were taken to rectify the issue. PTI CORR DG SBN DG SBN