Wild elephant electrocuted to death in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A wild elephant searching for water in the farmlands near a village here was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, officials said on Saturday.

Local SHO Akshay Sharma said the elephant strayed from the Shivalik range into the agricultural fields under the Bihari Garh police station area in Saharanpur district in search of water on Friday night when it came in contact with a hanging high-tension wire. It died on the spot.

On Saturday morning, villagers found the elephant's carcass lying in one of the fields.

The incident sparked anger among the villagers, who alleged negligence by the electricity department.

They also claimed that they had previously complained about the low-hanging wires passing over several fields in the area.

Range Officer Love Kumar said a forest department team conducted the necessary formalities and sent the carcass for postmortem, and further action will be taken once the report is received.