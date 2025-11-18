Wild elephant fallen into a canal in Mandya district rescued: Forest minister

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) A male wild elephant that had fallen into a canal in Mandya district has been safely rescued, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Tuesday.

The Minister congratulated all the officials and staff involved in the rescue operation.

The elephant had fallen into the canal near Shivanasamudra when it attempted to drink water there on Saturday. Since then, it could not come out from there for the last three days and was exhausted due to lack of food.

The forest staff carried out the operation in difficult conditions and safely lifted the elephant out, the minister said.

He said, as soon as he received information that an elephant was stuck in the Shivanasamudra canal, he called the Chief Conservator of Forests and instructed him to take immediate action and rescue the elephant.

The forest department officials had brought a crane to rescue the elephant. The veterinarian darted at the elephant. After the elephant became unconscious, it was lifted from the canal using a crane, and rescued, officials said.

A reverse dart would be administered to the elephant, so that it regains consciousness, and it will be later released into the forest, they added. PTI KSU ADB