Wild elephant falls into well in Kerala, rescue efforts on

Kochi: A wild elephant fell into a well inside a private rubber plantation near the forested areas of Kothamangalam in Eranakulam district on Friday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The forest department officials and the local police are trying to rescue the elephant.

Police said they got information about the incident early in the morning.

"All the concerned officials have reached the locality. A decision on how to rescue the elephant and transport it safely to the forest will be taken soon," a police official told PTI.

Police and forest officials have cordoned off the area as the well does not have any side walls.

Meanwhile, locals have raised protests saying the wild animal's incursion into the human habitat is a common occurrence these days and the officials should find a permanent solution for that.