Wayanad(Kerala), Feb 11 (PTI) An around 10-year-old wild elephant was found dead in this high range district of Kerala on Tuesday morning.

The elephant was found dead near an AI electric fence set up to detect wildlife movements, in a swampy area of Irulam village around 5.30 am, a forest official said.

The exact cause of death is not known and can be ascertained only after the post mortem is carried out, the official added. PTI HMP HMP ADB