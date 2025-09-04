Wild elephant injured after being hit by train in Odisha's Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 (PTI) A wild elephant was seriously injured after being hit by a train in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Thursday morning, forest officials said.

The accident took place between Sunakhan and Sagara railway stations under Rajgangpur forest range of Rourkela forest division, they said.

Train movement on the track has been suspended for a temporary period as the pachyderm was lying there, the officials said.

Railway and forest officials have reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The elephant's condition is stated to be stable, Rourkela Divisional Forest Officer Jashabanta Sethi told PTI.

"The animal suffered injury on its right hind leg. We hope it will survive after proper treatment," Sethi said.

A forest and veterinary team rushed to the spot, and efforts were underway to shift it to Chandaka or Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar for treatment, the officer added. PTI BBM BBM ACD