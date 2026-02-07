Wild elephant kills 5 in two days in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro, Feb 7 (PTI) A wild elephant, which strayed into a village in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, has killed five people over two days, officials said.

The female elephant trampled two persons to death and injured four others on Friday night. It killed three people on Thursday morning, they said.

"The jumbo is part of a herd of five elephants. But, she is the only one causing trouble," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sandeep Sinde told PTI.

The incidents happened in the Mahuatand police station area. Those killed on Friday were identified as Somar Sao (50) and his grandson Ayush Kumar (9), he said.

Those injured were admitted to the Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for treatment, he added.

Shinde said the elephant has killed eight people in Bokaro in the last two-three months and some more persons in Ramgarh district.

"We have contacted the Vantara rescue team to handle the elephant," he said.

A total of 474 people have been killed by elephants in Jharkhand since 2019-20, according to official data. PTI SAN SOM