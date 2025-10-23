Wild elephant kills youth in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 23 (PTI) A 28-year-old youth was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Sirka Chatar, had gone to check whether a herd of elephants, which had earlier been driven away, had returned near Jairamdih Tola under Jagannathpur police station limits, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Raphael Murmu said, adding that .

"Suddenly, one of the elephants appeared in front of him and trampled him to death," the SDPO said.

A forest department team reached the spot after panic-stricken villagers informed the forest department officials about the incident.

The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Murmu said a herd of around 35 elephants had been creating havoc in the area for the past few days, frequently entering human settlements, and villagers had been driving them back into the forest. PTI BS MNB