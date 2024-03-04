Wild elephant on rampage in Tripura's Khowai district, attacks village

Agartala, Mar 4 (PTI) A wild elephant went on a rampage in Tripura's Khowai district on Monday, vandalising a house where a wedding was underway and killing a pregnant cow, officials said.

The incident happened in Madhya Krishnapur area in the early hours, they said.

The wild elephant vandalised the wedding decorations put up outside the house, and damaged a tractor parked nearby. It then attacked the cowshed at the house, following which it collapsed, they added.

"It also attacked two cows. One of the cows was pregnant and it died at the spot, while the other suffered multiple injuries," said Santosh Bhwomik, the owner of the house.

"Today is my daughter's wedding and guests have already arrived. The jumbo vandalised the decoration and destroyed the paddy stored in drums. We had to run for our lives," he said.

Angry villagers blockade the Teliamura-Krishnapur Road to protest against the incident.

Following the protest, a Forest Department team went to the village and met the people.

"We will decorate the victim's house before the wedding begins. The Forest Department will also provide compensation in a week," said Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) of Teliamura Gaurav R Wagh.

He said the Forest Department would also expedite the process to radio collar all the wild elephants of the Mungiakmai range, and target to achieve it in two months to avoid such incidents.

"For this, we have also sought permission from the Centre," he added. PTI PS SOM