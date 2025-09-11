Wild elephant tramples 21-year-old youth to death in Jharkhand

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Sep 11 (PTI) A 21-year-old youth was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Victim Irfan Ansari, a resident of Kairo Naya Toli in the district, was returning home from Mahwari when an elephant came rushing towards him, eyewitnesses said.

Irfan tried to flee, but in vain as the pachyderm caught him and trampled him to death near Chunagada within Kairo police station limits, an officer said.

On being informed of the incident, villagers reached the spot and rushed Ansari to a nearby health centre where doctor declared him dead. PTI COR BS MNB