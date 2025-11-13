Wild elephant tramples farmer to death in Andhra

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 13 (PTI) A 65-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kurmanupalli village here in Chittoor district on Thursday, said a police official.

The victim, identified as Kittappa, was sleeping alone in his agricultural field when the incident occurred around 3 am, the official said.

"Kittappa was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kurmanupalli village early this morning," Kuppam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Parthasarathi told PTI.

The elephant was reportedly roaming alone in the vicinity before attacking the victim, he added. PTI MS STH KH