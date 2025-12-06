Wild elephant tramples forest official to death in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 6 (PTI) A wildlife official conducting a tiger census was killed by a wild elephant in this northern district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kalimuthu (52), a forest department watcher.

The incident occurred inside the Attappadi forest range when a three-member team of wildlife officials, including Kalimuthu, was carrying out census procedures.

On their way back, a wild elephant charged at the team, forcing them to flee in panic.

While the other two officials escaped with minor injuries, Kalimuthu was later found dead in a nearby area, police said.

He was a native of the Nellipathi tribal settlement in Agali, authorities added. PTI LGK SSK