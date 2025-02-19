Wild elephant tramples man to death in Kerala forest

Thrissur: A 58-year-old man was allegedly trampled to death inside the Peechi forest in this district while collecting forest produce on Wednesday morning, police said here.

They said Prabhakaran (58), a resident of a tribal colony in Thamara Vellachal, Peechi, was attacked deep inside the forest while gathering forest produce.

A forest team and police have gone to the spot to retrieve the body after receiving the information.

The conflict between humans and wild animals in forest-adjacent areas of Kerala has been a subject of intense political debate in recent weeks, following several reported deaths in the past fortnight.

However, sources noted that Peechi incident did not occur in a settlement area but deep inside the forest.