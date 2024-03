Kodagu (Karnataka), Mar 3 (PTI) A 60-year-old man has been trampled to death by a wild elephant, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Achchappa, a resident of Galibeedu village, had gone to work on Saturday and did not return home. As the family began a search, his body was found at Nishane Hill in Madikeri Taluk.

The forest officials who rushed to the spot noticed the footprint of the elephant and concluded that the man was trampled by a jumbo. PTI GMS GMS ANE