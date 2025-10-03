Wild elephants damage parked car in Kerala's Athirappilly

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 3 (PTI) A herd of wild elephants damaged a parked car at Athirappilly in this district on October 2 night, forest officials said.

The car, belonging to a resident of Angamaly, had broken down and was left by the roadside.

The occupants travelled in another vehicle to bring a mechanic to repair the car.

When they returned, they found that a herd of elephants had overturned the car and damaged several parts.

Forest officials later arrived at the spot and waited until the herd had left before shifting the vehicle.

Officials said that wild elephants frequently move through this area and often venture onto roads.

There were wild animal attacks reported in the area before, the officer added.