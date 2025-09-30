Wild elephants trample man to death in Jharkhand’s Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Sep 30 (PTI) A man was trampled to death by two wild elephants in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Basudev Singh (55), a resident of Matnag village under Chhipadohar police station limits.

The incident took place on Monday when Singh, along with others had gone to Kharamati forest area, located in the Eastern Forest Division under Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR).

"Around 5 pm, Singh went to Kharamati forest to graze his cattle. He was accompanied by other villagers. Suddenly, two wild elephants attacked him and trampled him to death, while other villagers present at the scene somehow managed to escape," Ajay Toppo, Chhipadohar forest ranger, said.

He said the deceased’s family members were paid Rs 50,000 as immediate financial assistance, and the remaining amount of the total Rs 4 lakh would be given after the post-mortem examination of the victim.

Chhipadohar police station in-charge Md. Yakeen Ansari said that the deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Sadar Hospital. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB