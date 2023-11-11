Wild jumbo tramples man to death in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 11 (PTI) A 70-year-old man, who came to stay with his daughter, met with a tragic end after a stray wild elephant trampled him to death in Attappady in this northern Kerala district on Saturday.

Rajappan, a resident of neighbouring Tamil Nadu, came here the other day to visit his daughter who was living in Attappady.

The tragedy happened when the old man was sleeping in a tiny shed in front of the forest-fringe house.

"We suspect that he might have gone to answer nature's call. The elephant, which strayed from the nearby forest, attacked him and trampled him to death," a police officer said.

The injured man was rushed to the nearby government hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police said the area usually used to witness the wild elephant menace.