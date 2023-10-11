Wild tusker enters Kerala town; 3 injured in ensuing panic

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 11 (PTI) A wild elephant strayed into Ulikkal town in this district early on Wednesday triggering panic among the residents, three of whom were injured in the subsequent melee.

On seeing the elephant, panic-stricken people ran helter skelter for safety, police said.

Efforts are on to drive the pachyderm back into the forest, which is 6 kms away from the town, they said.

Schools, shops and other establishments in the area have been shut for the time being to ensure no one is attacked by the elephant.

Though no public or private property was damaged by the elephant, it damaged some crops, they added. PTI HMP HMP ROH