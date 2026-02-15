Wild tusker strays into Bihar's Gayaji locality, sparks alarm; no damage reported

Gayaji, Feb 15 (PTI) A lone wild tusker strayed into a residential area in Barachatti locality of Bihar’s Gayaji district on Sunday morning, triggering panic among residents, officials said.

The elephant entered the human habitation from the Chatra forest area of neighbouring Jharkhand, they said.

District Forest Officer Shashikant Kumar said no damage had been reported so far.

“The tusker entered the Barachatti locality in the morning. We are closely monitoring its movement and have taken all precautionary measures. Residents have been advised to remain indoors for the time being,” Kumar told PTI.

He said four teams of the Forest Department have been deployed to drive the animal back towards the Chatra forest.

Officials of the district police and civil administration are assisting in the operation, he added. PTI PKD RBT