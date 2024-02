Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) A forest watcher engaged in tiger protection was killed in an elephant attack in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Forest officials said.

According to the officials, the elephant trampled special Tiger Protection Force watcher Raju to death at Moleyur on Thursday.

He had done commendable work during his association with the Karnataka Forest Department helping catch many poachers, they said. PTI GMS SS