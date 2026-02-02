Wildfire in Nagaland's southern Dzükou valley largely contained: Officials

Kohima, Feb 2 (PTI) The wildfire that has been raging in the southern Dzükou valley in Nagaland's Kohima district entered its eighth day on Monday, with authorities saying that the blaze has been largely contained.

Kohima Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem said the fire, which broke out on January 26, is now mostly confined to areas below and around Mount Tempfü.

The administration claimed that the main valley remains unaffected and free from immediate fire hazards.

"Fresh flare-ups have been reported in pockets near Mount Tempfü and Mount Merata, while the fire near the helipad area has been completely contained. A multi-agency firefighting operation has been underway since day one, involving over 150 personnel," the DC said.

Due to the rugged terrain and inaccessibility of certain fire spots, particularly behind Mount Tempfü, manual firefighting has been limited in some areas, the official said.

"Two IAF helicopters have been engaged, with three each Bambi bucket sorties conducted on Saturday and Sunday," he said, adding that additional sorties have been planned for Monday.

A Bambi bucket is a specialised, lightweight, collapsible, and cable-suspended container used by helicopters for aerial firefighting.

While a scientific damage assessment is yet to be carried out, preliminary estimates suggest that nearly one-third of the Dzükou area may have been affected, another district official said, adding that the "main Dzükou valley has remained unaffected".

The authorities noted that most of the damage has been confined to dwarf bamboo vegetation, which is expected to regenerate naturally within a few months.

Several teams from the district administration, state disaster response force (SDRF), police, forest department, fire and emergency services, along with representatives of Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO), home guards, drone operators, and personnel from 13 Assam Rifles have been engaged in the operations.

Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) president Zaseitsolie Beio said the wildfire initially started between the Jakhama and Viswema entry routes and spread towards Kehoke and Mount Tempfü.

Highlighting the challenges on the ground, Beio said the dense vegetation, bamboo growth, and difficult terrain have made firefighting operations extremely difficult.

He commended SDRF personnel for their sustained manual firefighting efforts despite the risks.

Both the district administration and SAYO reiterated concerns over recurring wildfires in Dzükou, attributing such incidents to visitor negligence.

The government, in consultation with SAYO, is considering issuing a notification to institutionalise guidelines for the management and maintenance of the Dzükou valley, the officials said.

They appealed to trekkers and tourists to act responsibly, adhere strictly to guidelines, and engage authorised guides to ensure safety and protect the fragile Dzükou ecosystem.