Wildlife census to be conducted in TATR on Buddha Purnima

Chandrapur, Apr 25 (PTI) A wildlife census will be conducted for nature lovers in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district on Buddha Purnima on May 12, an official said on Friday.

The event is organized for nature lovers to provide an immersive experience of the reserve's rich biodiversity and wildlife, said TATR field director Prabhu Nath Shukla in a release.

"Fifty platforms have been prepared in six forest areas of Chandrapur, Mul, Moharali, Khadsangi, Palasgaon and Sheoni in the buffer zone. This is a golden opportunity for nature lovers to experience the wildlife of Tadoba from a platform (macchan)," he said.

Those wanting to participate in this wildlife census can go to the website of TATR, he said, adding bookings can be done from April 28 to May 5.