Wildlife filmmaker Mike Pandey wins Jackson Wild Legacy Award

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Renowned filmmaker and conservationist Mike Pandey has been awarded the 2024 Jackson Wild Legacy Award, one of the most prestigious global honours in wildlife and environmental filmmaking.

The award, presented on Thursday at a ceremony in Maryland, USA, celebrates Pandey's 45 years of impactful storytelling that has raised awareness about crucial wildlife and environmental issues, according to a statement.

"I'm deeply humbled and touched. Receiving the Jackson Wild Legacy Award is a profound honour, not just for me, but for the voiceless beings we share the planet with -- every voice and every species these films have sought to protect. Storytelling is a powerful tool, and I hope to continue raising awareness and inspiring action to safeguard our planet's fragile ecosystems. At the end of the day, we all - every life form on Earth - need the environment and biodiversity to survive,” Pandey said.

Pandey, known for documentaries like 'Shores of Silence: Whale Sharks in India', which helped protect species like whale sharks, has been instrumental in driving policy changes in India.

His work, including the popular TV series Earth Matters, has reached millions and inspired action towards conservation.

This award places him alongside global legends like David Attenborough and Jane Goodall, recognising his lasting contribution to protecting India's biodiversity and promoting global conservation efforts.