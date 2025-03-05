Wildlife groups urge government to restore legal protection for rhesus macaques

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The removal of rhesus macaques from legal protection has left them vulnerable to exploitation, prompting more than 30 wildlife groups, led by PETA India, to urge the government to reinstate safeguards under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

A joint letter, submitted to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday, said the move has made the species vulnerable to hunting, exploitation and ecological disruption.

The groups have cited population declines, with census data showing a 25-per cent drop in Uttarakhand since 2015, along with similar trends in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

"Rhesus macaques play a vital role in seed dispersal and forest regeneration, and their declining numbers could lead to significant ecological imbalances," the letter said.

The signatories to the letter have also highlighted the risks of increased cruelty, illegal pet trade and the potential misidentification of other macaque species, such as the bonnet macaque, which remain protected.

They have said weakened protections have led to rising cases of monkeys being trafficked for social-media exploitation, used for entertainment and subjected to abuse in laboratories.

Additionally, the letter emphasises the cultural and religious significance of rhesus macaques, which are revered in India as representations of Lord Hanuman, saying that their mistreatment could provoke public outrage.

"India must uphold its ecological and cultural values by ensuring the safety and conservation of its indigenous wildlife," the letter said.

The organisations have urged the ministry to restore rhesus macaques to Schedule I of the WPA, granting them the highest level of legal protection.