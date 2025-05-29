Wildlife laws by Indira Gandhi govt obstacle to addressing human-animal conflicts: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that instances of human-animal conflict were on the rise in the state, but a major hurdle in dealing with the issue were the wildlife laws enacted by the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi.

Vijayan, at a press conference here, contended that the state government was taking all possible steps to address the increasing instances of human-animal conflict, which requires a permanent solution in view of the loss of lives and property caused by it.

He said that the Forest and Wildlife department has been asked to initiate steps for securing permission from the central government for the killing of wild boars and other wild animals that posed a threat to human life and property.

The Forest Secretary has been tasked to submit a proposal for the necessary legislation in this regard in consultation with the Law Secretary, he added.

"However, some are blaming the state government for such instances with the political aim to mislead the people. Such persons are not ready to examine the facts -- that it is the central laws which are a major hurdle in dealing with the matter.

"Everyone knows that these wildlife laws were brought during the tenure of the Congress government at the Centre under Indira Gandhi in 1972," the CM said.

He was referring to the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972 which was enacted for the protection of plant and animal species across India.

He said that the laws passed by the Parliament cannot be amended by the state government and have to be changed by the Centre.

He claimed that the state government has made several requests for amendment to the wildlife laws, but no steps have been taken till now.

Vijayan also said that the guidelines issued by the central government and the National Tiger Conservation Authority to deal with tigers and elephants that encroach into populated areas are "completely impractical". PTI HMP HMP KH