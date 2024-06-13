Wildlife smuggler arrested with 22 wildlife turtles in UP

Mathura (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) A wildlife smuggler has been arrested here with 22 Indian softshell turtles in a joint operation of the police with the forest department while his associates managed to escape, officials said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Pandey said that in the course of the campaign to prevent wildlife smuggling, the joint team surrounded a turtle smuggler gang in the Nandgaon canal track area on Wednesday and arrested Chand Khan.

Apart from 22 turtles, a motorcycle and mobile phone have also been seized from him, a police official said, adding that Khan's associate Kannu managed to escape.

A case has been registered against Khan under the Wildlife Protection Act, police said that the man was arrested in 2021 too on the same charge. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD