Wildlife Week kicks off in Haryana's Manesar

Gurugram, Oct 2 (PTI) The state-level 'Wildlife Week' was launched on Thursday in the Aravalli region near Ram Mandir complex in Manesar.

The annual, week-long events, from October 2 to 8, are aimed at promoting wildlife conservation, protecting biodiversity and raising public awareness about environmental protection, said an official.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav was the chief guest at the programme, while Haryana Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh presided over the function.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav appealed to Gurugram residents to contribute at least one hour every Sunday morning to the Green Aravalli Campaign and encouraged them to plant and nurture trees in their homes, neighbourhoods and school premises. He said that this small yet consistent effort could significantly increase greenery across the city, reduce pollution and help keep the environment healthy.

With collective participation, Gurugram could emerge as a model green and clean city not only nationally but also on the global stage, he said, according to an official statement.

At the event, Singh said the survival of wildlife depends on the survival of forests, and any imbalance would disturb the planet's ecological stability. Citing the Prime Minister's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, he also said that it's important to not only plant trees but also to nurture them.

The Aravalli Species Nursery was also inaugurated on the occasion. This nursery will serve as a centre for the propagation, conservation and replanting of native plant and tree species in the Aravalli mountain range for re-plantation under the Green Aravalli Campaign. The initiative aims to expand green cover, provide natural habitats for wildlife and help preserve local biodiversity, according to the official statement.