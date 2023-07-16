Will abstain from voting in RS polls if attacks on loyalists by rival faction continues: TMC MLA

Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) A Trinamool Congress legislator on Sunday threatened to not support any bill tabled by the government in the West Bengal Assembly in the future and abstain from voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state if "atrocities" on his loyalists allegedly by a rival faction continued.

Advertisment

Islampur MLA Abdul Karim Chowdhury made the remarks after visiting several blocks in Islampur sub-division of Uttar Dinajpur district where his loyalists had contested the recently concluded panchayat polls as Independent candidates and had allegedly been beaten up supporters of a rival faction after results were declared on July 11.

"If a faction in my party goes on committing atrocities against common people, many of whom are my loyalists; if beatings and arson go on unabated without any interference by party higher-ups, I will be forced to abstain from voting in the Rajya Sabha polls," he said.

"I will also not support any bill tabled by the state government in the assembly in the future. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to take note of the worsening situation in Islampur despite my repeated appeals to her. I will start opposing this government if there is no improvement in the situation, if my words are not heeded," Chowdhury said.

Advertisment

Reacting to Chowdhury's outburst, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "He should not have spoken in such a defiant manner against the party in public. All I can say is that the leadership will take a call on the issue." Chowdhury has been at loggerheads with district TMC president Kanaialal Agarwal for a long time.

The Islampur MLA had alleged that he was being overlooked by the party regarding policy decision-making, and that he could not meet party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his outreach programme in North Bengal three months back.

The TMC has announced candidates for six Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal which will go to polls on July 24.

The TMC has 216 MLAs in the 294-member assembly and enjoys the support of five BJP legislators who switched over to the ruling party in the state but are yet to resign from the House.

The BJP has a strength of 70 in the assembly. PTI SUS ACD