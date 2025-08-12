Will allow CPI(M) to hold 'peaceful assembly': Mumbai police to HC

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) The police on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that permission will be granted to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to hold a "peaceful assembly" regarding the situation in Gaza on August 20 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

The assembly has been planned to express concerns over the alleged "genocide" in Gaza.

A bench headed by Justice Ravindra Ghuge was hearing a plea filed by the CPI(M), challenging the denial of permission to hold a demonstration, citing law and order issues.

The CPI(M) had argued that citizens have the constitutional right to protest at designated spots, even on issues that may not align with government policies.

Additional public prosecutor S V Gavand informed the court that permission would be granted.

Following this, the petitioner's counsel, Mihir Desai, said that the peaceful assembly would take place between 3 pm to 6 pm.

The court had earlier raised concerns over inflammatory speeches and potential disruptions during the assembly, and on Tuesday, it asked the petitioner to give an assurance.

Desai assured the court that the meeting would be peaceful and the organisers would adhere to draft regulations for public meetings, agitations and processions proposed under the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to the draft rules, organisers are responsible for ensuring the protest is peaceful and does not adversely impact law and order.

The petition was filed after the police had initially refused permission for the protest, citing concerns that the demonstration could spark a law and order issue, as it was perceived to challenge India's foreign policy. PTI SP ARU