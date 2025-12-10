Will always be with Congress; Warring destroying party, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu after suspension

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who has been suspended from the Congress over her “Rs 500 crore for chief minister’s chair” remark, on Wednesday said she and her husband will “always be with the party”.

Kaur, the wife of former Punjab Congress unit president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, also launched a sharp attack on the state unit president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, accusing him of “destroying” the party.

On Monday, the Punjab Congress suspended Kaur from its primary membership for her Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair remark that sparked a political row.

In a series of posts on X on Wednesday, Kaur said, "We are and will always be with the Congress and win our Punjab state and gift it to our own humble, loving and sacrificing Gandhi family." Targeting Warring, she said 70 “efficient, honest and loyal” leaders are in touch with her, "whom you have disassociated with the Congress party and who are deserving winning candidates for Congress tickets." "Congress will win Punjab despite your focus on destroying 70 per cent of our seats where you have already given dummy tickets to ineffectual people," she alleged in a post on X.

On Tuesday, Kaur had charged that many tickets in Punjab for polls had already been "sold." Slamming Warring, Kaur asked the state unit president why he was defeated in his own constituency twice.

She further alleged in the post that it was because his focus is on destroying Congress and that he was “in collusion with the opposition party” to defeat Congress candidates.

“Congress will always be together to fight against people like you,” Kaur said.

She alleged that the state unit president, instead of listening to her video, distorted facts and abused her, forcing her to speak. “You could have clarified that I clearly said that Congress has never asked me for money. Then, on being asked why Sidhu is not becoming CM from any other party, my reply was that we don't have 500 crore to spend,” she said.

Attacking Warring, Kaur added, “You were kicked out of Gujarat for selling tickets and bought fancy cars, lands and subways. Ready for the IT explanation? Raja Warring, don't use your dogs to bark who were given tickets because of you." She further questioned him, “Why are you constantly working against the Congress party and defeating candidates and forcing them to join other parties?” “All 5 MLAs of Amritsar were against the person whom you made President, ignoring 34 seniors. Same thing you have done in collusion with corrupt people and are forcing good people to leave Congress,” she alleged.

She also accused him of going against the constitution and annoying 38 per cent of Congress supporters who follow the philosophy of Ambedkar Sahib. “Why didn't you resign?” she asked.

The state unit president on Tuesday asserted that all conspiracies aimed at weakening the party in the state will be defeated. Warring's statement came amid his party facing flak from rival political parties following Sidhu's “Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair” remark that sparked a political row.

Without naming, Warring had said, "since the Congress is the only party that is certain to replace the AAP in 2027, some people without any base of their own have started speaking the language of our enemies".

On Monday, Kaur launched an offensive against Warring, alleging, "I refuse to stand with an insensitive and irresponsible, morally dishonest and corrupt president." "I stand up for all my brothers and sisters who have been hurt by his incompetence and irresponsible behaviour. I refuse to accept him as a president. I wonder why CM is shielding him," she had said.