Will appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee after Nov 5, says TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) Senior TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra on Friday said she won't appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on October 31 in relation to the cash-for-query allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and instead would appear before it after November 5.

On Thursday, Dubey told the Ethics Committee that it was an "open and shut" case and Moitra should be disqualified.

"Chairman, Ethics Comm announced my 31/10 summons on live TV way before official letter emailed to me at 19:20 hrs. All complaints & suo moto affidavits also released to media. I look forward to deposing immediately after my pre- scheduled constituency programmes end on Nov 4," she posted on 'X Moitra also posted the letter she had sent to the chairperson of the committee, where she said that she will be busy with post Vijay Dashami gatherings till November 4 in her constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district and requested to give her a date and time after November 5.

Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against the Trinamool Congress MP on Thursday, after which its chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar said the committee will also seek assistance from the ministries of home affairs and IT in probing the allegations. PTI PNT MNB