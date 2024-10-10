Will appear before police on Thursday: Former Goa RSS chief tells HC

Panaji, Oct 10 (PTI) The Goa Bench of Bombay High Court said it will hear the arguments concerning state RSS ex-chief Subhash Velingkar’s pre-arrest bail plea on October 14 after the latter’s lawyer said he would appear before the police on Thursday.

Velingkar is facing a case for “hurting religious sentiments” with his controversial comments about St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa. The comments also triggered protests across the state.

His anticipatory bail came up for hearing on Thursday before the single bench of Justice B P Deshpande.

Velingkar’s lawyer told the court that he was ready to cooperate with the police provided there was assurance that he wouldn’t be arrested.

A lower court on Monday had rejected Velingkar’s pre-arrest bail plea.

The public prosecutor told the HC on Thursday that Velingkar would not be arrested if he cooperated with the investigation officer.

Later, the judge fixed the matter for hearing on October 14 (Monday).

During the hearing on Thursday, four intervention petitions were filed before the bench.

AAP MLA Cruz Silva, represented by advocate Amit Palekar, ex-Congress leader Valanka Alemao and the party’s Warren Alemao were among those who have moved the intervention petitions. PTI RPS NR