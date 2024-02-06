SC is our last hope: Jayant Patil on EC ruling Ajit Pawar camp as real NCP

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led group will move the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's ruling which recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party, senior leader Jayant Patil said.

"We will approach the Supreme Court as it is our last hope. It is our innocent expectation that the SC will stay the decision of the ECI. We have to stand firm behind Sharad Pawar. The party workers need not worry," said Patil, who heads the state unit of NCP (Sharad Pawar) camp.

He said the NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar who developed it from the grassroots and also helped many leaders grow in their political careers.

"The Supreme Court (in the past) had said that even though MLAs shift their loyalty, the party does not follow them. Despite this, the ECI has given a decision based on the elected representatives and their inclination,", he added.