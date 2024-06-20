Will approach SC to seek stay on Council polls as MLAs face prospect of disqualification: Raut

Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said his party will approach the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council polls as the MLAs of the ruling parties who will vote in the election face the prospect of disqualification.

He said that observations were made by the Supreme Court while hearing the disqualification plea that MLAs of ruling Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP could be disqualified.

"In such circumstances when MLAs could be disqualified and the case is being heard in the Supreme Court, it is unconstitutional that these lawmakers elect MLCs. They do not have any right to vote," he said.

"We will mention to the Supreme Court that this election is unconstitutional and illegal and the polls must be stayed," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to not disqualify its rebel MLAs.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said no poll should be held for 11 seats of the Legislative Council, where MLAs will be voting, till the Supreme Court rules on disqualification pleas related to some members of the lower house.

Polls for 11 seats of the Legislative Council are slated for July 12. The MLCs will be elected by the MLAs in the state assembly. PTI PR NP