Will ask 51 questions to Congress on its treatment of Mumbai: BJP leader

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar on Tuesday said his party would pose 51 questions to the Congress about what it did for the city.

Shelar was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the party's core committee for Mumbai city.

"Is it morally acceptable for the Congress to organise a rally in Mumbai, given its history of treating the city unfairly? Now, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has also aligned with the Congress. We will be posing 51 hard-hitting questions to Congress leaders," said the MLA.

"We have the monopoly on hosting Yatras. It appears the Congress is now imitating us. When the Congress organises its `Nyay rally' in Mumbai, we plan to confront them with a series of questions about the party's unfair treatment of Mumbai during its time in power. No other party has been as unjust to Mumbai as the Congress has been," Shelar claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) was competing with Congress to create more hurdles in the way of Mumbai's progress, he alleged. PTI ND KRK