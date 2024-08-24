Will ask son to withdraw bid for tender to operate cruise, says U'khand tourism minister

Dehradun, Aug 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj has said that he would ask his son to withdraw his application for a tender to operate a cruise boat on the Tehri lake following a controversy over the issue.

The minister's son Suyash Rawat was among six applicants selected for consideration by the Tehri Special Area Tourism Development Authority (TADA), which allocates tenders for operating cruise boats on the lake.

An interview of eligible applicants was scheduled for August 28.

However, following a controversy, the minister told reporters in Gairsain on Friday that he would ask his son to withdraw his application while also asserting that complete transparency was maintained in considering the application.

TADA falls under the jurisdiction of the tourism department.

"Inspired by the investors' summit in Uttarakhand, my younger son decided to invest in the state. He explored the possibilities and applied for a tender to operate a small cruise boat in the Tehri lake. Out of 25 applications, six were found eligible for consideration by TADA. My son's application was among them. Complete transparency was maintained in the application process," Maharaj told reporters.

"Still, as we draw inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who speaks of remaining as pure as the lotus for the sake of probity in political life, I would ask my son to withdraw his application so that no one raises an accusatory finger at us," he added.