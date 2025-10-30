Will back AIADMK's recommendation for Bharat Ratna for Pasumpon Thevar: CM Stalin

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Oct 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he is "waiting to back AIADMK's recommendation" to confer Bharat Ratna on freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

CM Stalin was responding to a question at a press conference held after he paid tributes to Thevar's memorial in Pasumpon on the 63rd guru pooja and 118th jayanthi, being observed on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy, after paying tribute to Thevar in Pasumpon, said he has sent a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of AIADMK, recommending Bharat Ratna to Thevar.

Meanwhile, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) top leader T T V Dhinakaran told reporters in Pasumpon that conferring Bharat Ratna to Thevar is part of his party's manifesto.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko, who too met the media in Pasumpon after garlanding Thevar statue, said he supports the call for Bharat Ratna to the feted social reformer as well.

Earlier, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, who is on his maiden visit to Tamil Nadu after assuming office, also visited Thevar's memorial.

Speaking to reporters at the venue, he said even though he has no evidence to prove it, he believes that Netaji Subash Chandra Bose did not die in the plane crash just because Thevar had said it.

Later, taking to X, the Vice President hailed the celebrated freedom fighter as a "great warrior".

"A great warrior, fearless fighter, and revered saint, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was a true Desa Bhakt who dedicated his life to the nation and its people. A devoted follower of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he embodied courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in thought and action," wrote Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan further said praying to Thevar, who saw nationalism and spirituality as the twin guiding lights of life, is akin to honouring discipline, duty, and righteousness in society and politics.

"I feel privileged to have been participating in Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanti for the past 25 years," he posted on X.

Radhakrishnan also announced on his X account that CM Stalin had called on him at the circuit house in Madurai where he was staying.

While in Madurai, CM Stalin had made a pit stop at the freedom fighters, Maruthu brothers' statue at Teppakulam early Thursday morning to pay tributes.

The Maruthu brothers, who were de facto rulers of the Sivaganga kingdom, had revolted against the British and sacrificed their lives in their struggle for freedom. Their 224th death anniversary was observed on October 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too posted his homage to Thevar on his X account. He called Thevar "a towering figure with a deep impact on India’s social and political life." "His unwavering commitment to justice, equality and the welfare of the poor and farmers continues to inspire generations. He stood for dignity, unity and self-respect, blending deep spirituality with an unshakeable resolve to serve society," wrote PM Modi.

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi penned his tribute to the "inspirational figure who lived for the poor, stood up for the oppressed, and believed in the strength of unity" on his Facebook account.

"His life was a shining example of courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to justice. His ideals remain a guiding light in our journey towards equality and social harmony," he wrote.

With Thevar being celebrated by one and all, most political leaders in Tamil Nadu, including BJP leader K Annamalai and expelled AIADMK leader V Sasikala, made a beeline to Pasumpon to pay homage to Thevar.

According to police sources, 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in Madurai and 8,000 at Pasumpon on Thursday to control the visiting crowd.

Those who could not make it, like the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and actor Vijay, paid homage to Thevar through social media.

Vijay posted a picture of him garlanding the portrait of Thevar at the TVK office in Panaiyur, Chennai.

However, TVK leaders, General Secretary N Anand and Joint General Secretary C T R Nirmalkumar, along with a few other party representatives, made it to Pasumpon to garland the Thevar statue at the memorial.

The day also witnessed its share of political dramas. When former CM O Pannerselvam went to Pasumpon together with former AIADMK minister Sengottiyan, they set the tongues wagging.

They were joined by AMMK leader Dhinakaran at the memorial in Pasumpon, taking the drama a notch higher.

Later, speaking to reporters in a joint press meet, the trio announced that they have decided to "unite forces".

Sengottiyan said he would only be happy if AIADMK expelled him.

Meanwhile, the video of Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam (MMK) top leader Sridhar Vandaiyar slapping a priest at the memorial is making rounds on social media. He is yet to give his explanation. A highly revered leader, especially in southern Tamil Nadu, Thevar was born on October 30, 1908 and died on October 30, 1963. Therefore both his jayanthi and guru pooja fall on the same day. PTI JR ROH