Will back Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM but will go by BJP leadership's decision: Athawale

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Union minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday voiced support for Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister of Maharashtra but stressed that he would abide by the BJP "high command's" decision on the matter.

Advertisment

He also said the RPI (A) will respect the high command's decision if it picks Eknath Shinde as the chief minister.

Athawale said despite serving as the chief minister between 2014 and 2019, Fadnavis had accepted the post of Deputy CM in the Mahayuti government under Eknath Shinde.

"The RPI (A), which is a BJP ally, feels Devendra Fadnavis should get an opportunity to become the Chief Minister again. However, if the high command decides to make Eknath Shinde the CM, we will back it," Athawale told reporters.

Advertisment

A day earlier, Athawale had suggested that Shinde could become the deputy chief minister or shift to the Centre and join the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP-led Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections winning 230 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP won 132 seats, followed by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena (57) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP (41). Smaller parties, who are part of the alliance, won five seats.

Earlier in the day, the caretaker chief minister Shinde made it clear that he had assured PM Modi of abiding by whatever decision the BJP takes on naming his successor.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference at his house in Thane, Shinde said he will “fully support” BJP leadership’s decision to name the next CM, and won’t be a hurdle in the process. PTI PR NSK